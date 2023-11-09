Agents arrest man accused of 1992 cold case rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Special agents with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office arrested a man suspected of raping a 10-year-old girl in 1992.

The DA says this happened October 20, 1992, after Freddy Valenzuela allegedly followed the girl to a convenience store.

As the girl exited the store, Valenzuela allegedly grabbed her, threatened her with a knife and took her to an isolated area where he raped her.

The girl was examined afterward and a rape kit was collected. Years later, authorities processed the kit and reportedly matched it to Valenzuela.

While the DA says the victim is no longer alive, her family wants to press charges against Valenzuela.

Valenzuela faces multiple charges, including sexual assault.

In late July, agents with the DA’s office also arrested a 61-year-old APS bus driver allegedly linked to four rape cold cases from 1988-91.

Investigators with a special unit under the DA’s office, which looks into sexual assault cold cases, had old rape kits and narrowed that case down. After authorities collected DNA from the man’s bus steering wheel, gear shifter and switches, they found it matched the kit.

MORE: