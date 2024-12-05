Agricultural community, neighbors react to Expo New Mexico redevelopment announcement

KOB 4 caught up with folks who could be impacted if the state fair moves away from the International District.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with other city and state leaders, announced they want to redevelop the state fairgrounds into something more beneficial for the nearby community.

That’s partly because they believe a redevelopment project could spark new growth in the surrounding neighborhoods.

But state fair commissioners suggested there was already an appetite to move the New Mexico State Fair somewhere else.

“We have outgrown the facilities and the property here. It is time to look at the growth of this fair to continue to be the best fair in the country,” said Eric Serna, chairman of the New Mexico State Fair Commission.

It seems some folks agree it’s time to build bigger and better facilities for the fair’s 4-H competitions. But others argue the existing ones are just fine, and moving the state fair out of Albuquerque defeats the point of having a state fair.

“I met personally with many of the 4-H and AG groups who are really ready for a restart and a refresh,” said Lujan Grisham.

At least one 4-H volunteer from Truth or Consequences agrees.

“I think that, ultimately, this is the right move for the state,” said Ava Rebecca Bartoo, a 4-H volunteer.

Bartoo says her family makes the trip to Albuquerque every year for the state fair.

“We show cattle, heifers and steers, and we stay in the dorms,” said Bartoo.

She’ll tell you it’s close quarters for the people and the animals.

“We are jam packed in there. And you know, we have to park our horse trailers like five blocks away. So definite growing pains,” Bartoo said.

However, some folks believe Expo New Mexico’s AG facilities are “grade A prime.”

“The people like it, the exhibitors like it, the livestock enjoy it,” said Bronson Corn, president of the New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association. “They just redid a whole pig barn that hadn’t been done since they built it, granted, but they keep up those facilities great.”

So the idea of tearing it all down and building a new state fairgrounds somewhere else just doesn’t sit right with Corn.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that they see dollar signs, instead of trying to keep agriculture to urban America,” said Corn.

Corn says the state fair is often the only opportunity for New Mexicans who live in cities to experience agriculture up close, and he believes that’s why Expo New Mexico is where it is.

“It’s a learning experience for a lot of the people that come through there that never get to experience agriculture. That is where they know about agriculture, and I think that if we take that away from the urban area, I think it’s going to put us all at a disadvantage,” Corn said.

Bartoo says she would support building a new state fairgrounds outside of Bernalillo County but insists there must be some type of state fair in the meantime.

“It’s critical and important because agriculture is life,” said Bartoo. “And the New Mexico State Fair offers an opportunity for those families to come show their hard work, their pride and joy. They’re the best of the best.”

The state’s bid to redevelop the state fairgrounds went live Wednesday morning, so don’t expect any final decisions on what will happen at Expo New Mexico, or where a new state fairgrounds will go for several months.

Chairperson for the South San Pedro Neighborhood Association, Tawnya Mullen, sent the following statement to KOB 4:

“While people are very excited about the potential for new housing, jobs, and community enhancement opportunities, there is also the concern of looming gentrification pricing out families who’ve lived in our community for many years.

We are grateful to hear that the proposal includes mixed income housing plans, and hope that those eventual housing units will include some truly affordable housing, for our most vulnerable and lowest income neighbors, as the standard description of 30% of the area median income often still leaves few options for families struggling to work multiple low wage jobs to meet their needs.

Some neighbors are also concerned about the displacements of unsheltered community members and are hopeful that the government will have found solutions to address housing and support services for this population, which often includes community members struggling with significant physical and behavioral health needs, who may be unable to adequately provide housing and basic support for themselves.

We have also heard neighbors express a desire to continue having the State Fair hosted at this location due to the number of local children and families who may not be able to access the fair should it be moved to a distant location like Mesa Del Sol or the Westside. Our community members include a range of income levels and many of the families living here may never have an opportunity to travel to amusement parks and festivals outside of our community, our state fair offers them this opportunity just a short walk from home and it would be a shame if this was set out of reach for these families.”

The 2025 state fair is still scheduled to go on at Expo New Mexico.

