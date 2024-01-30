Alan Shoemaker: A few high clouds Tuesday but still quiet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a few high clouds Tuesday but conditions will still remain quiet as we continue our week of above-average temperatures.
Much of the state will be in the high 50s into the 60s and possibly 70s.
The Albuquerque metro area will be around 57-61° with temperatures a little lower the higher you go up.
Some rain is possible in the bootheel. It could stretch into T or C and Silver City but will likely dissipate by Wednesday morning.
