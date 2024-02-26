Alan Shoemaker: Above normal temps, strong winds expected Monday

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has the latest forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three weather systems are expected to impact the state over the next week. The first will bring strong winds to much of the state today, with fire weather concerns across eastern New Mexico.

The second system will bring a mix of rain and snow mainly over central and southern areas of the state Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The third system will likely bring wind, rain, and snow this coming weekend.

