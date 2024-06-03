Alan Shoemaker: Another week of hot and dry conditions ahead

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re in for another week with dry conditions, light winds and hot temperatures that are going to get a little hotter.

Many places, like Roswell and Carlsbad, will get to 100° Monday. By Thursday, Albuquerque could get to that century mark.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

