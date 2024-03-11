Alan Shoemaker: Dry and sunny to start the week in New Mexico

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has the latest forecast.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry, breezy and warm weather is expected through the first half of the week in New Mexico. That is expected to create some fire weather concerns each afternoon until moisture makes a return during the latter part of the week.

Rain and snow showers are expected to come in from the west Wednesday, becoming more widespread Thursday and Friday.

