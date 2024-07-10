Alan Shoemaker: Flash floods likely in burn scar areas Wednesday

Storms are starting to pop over the burn scar areas which could bring severe flooding there again Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flash floods are likely in burn scar areas across New Mexico as showers and storms pop up Wednesday afternoon.

A flash flood warning is already in effect for Ruidoso and the South Fork burn scar.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: