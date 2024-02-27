Alan Shoemaker: High winds and unhealthy air quality Tuesday

It's windy, dusty, dry and just all around not a very good day to be outside. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you go outside today, be careful not to blow away.

Winds are gusting above 60 mph in parts of New Mexico, including in the Albuquerque metro where health alerts are posted and in Roswell where the National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning.

Air quality is very unhealthy in Albuquerque and some parts of New Mexico this afternoon due to blowing dust. It is best to stay indoors most of this afternoon and avoid vigorous outdoor activities.

Blowing dust will be a problem in some areas Tuesday afternoon. Then, winds will decrease Tuesday night and improve air quality.

We’ll eventually buck this windy, dusty trend and get some nicer weather. It won’t be long until it returns, however.

