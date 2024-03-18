Alan Shoemaker: Most of New Mexico will dry out Monday

Most of New Mexico will dry out Monday after a rainy weekend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of New Mexico will dry out Monday after a rainy weekend, with some exceptions due to a disturbance in our state.

Monday will be cooler than Tuesday. That disturbance will bring rain to parts of our area, like Grants, but it won’t be like what we saw this weekend.

As the week goes on, the rain will go away. By the end of the week, the weather will dry out and temperatures will warm up.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

