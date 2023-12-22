Alan Shoemaker: Precipitation likely this weekend

Some moisture will move in from out west and make conditions not-so-bright. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some precipitation will make its way to New Mexico from the west and make the season not-so-bright and a little slippery.

A wintry mix will move into our state toward Friday evening. That is the first round of precipitation as the weekend brings another chance.

Santa Fe will likely see some snow Saturday. The Albuquerque metro will also see some rain.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: