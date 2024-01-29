Alan Shoemaker: Quiet and warm week before next storm system

We're looking at a quiet week before our next storm system rolls in. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a quiet and warm week before our next storm system arrives to send us into the weekend with some possible precipitation.

That could bring snow to some parts of New Mexico. Meanwhile, other parts will see rain and cooler temperatures.

That will come Friday. For now, we’ll see temperatures in the 50s and 60s so get out and enjoy it.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has all the details in his full forecast in the video above

