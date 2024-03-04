Alan Shoemaker: Quieter weather expected in New Mexico through Wednesday
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has the latest forecast for the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Calm weather is expected in New Mexico through Wednesday, with breezy winds and mild temperatures.
A serious of weather systems are expected to move into the state Thursday, leading up to chances for more widespread rain and snow Friday and Saturday. Folks with travel and outdoor plans later this week are encouraged to monitor the forecast for updates.
