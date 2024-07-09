Alan Shoemaker: Scattered storms possible Tuesday

Showers and storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon and evening. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered storms are possible Tuesday in various parts of New Mexico after a clearer and quieter start to the day.

Temperatures started in the 60s and 70s in southern New Mexico plus Farmington and Albuquerque. Elsewhere started in the 50s and 60s.

A ridge of high-pressure that is pushing temperatures sky-high in places like Las Vegas, Nevada, Palm Springs, Cali., and Phoenix, will have an impact on us with the clockwise flow. That flow will push some scattered storms into New Mexico. It could create some burn scar flooding.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: