Alan Shoemaker: Sunny, smoky, windy Tuesday

We'll see a sunny, smoky, breezy day, depending on where you are Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be a warm and dry Tuesday but it could also be a smoky and windy one, depending on where you are in New Mexico.

The smoke from the Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso is likely to blow toward the northeast, compared to the east and toward Roswell like Monday was. However, it may shift as Tuesday night works in.

Smoke will also be a concern in northern New Mexico near the Inidos Fire. If you’re in Española and Abiquiu, you may feel the effects of the smoke.

No matter where you are, take precautions if you have a health condition that makes you more sensitive to smoke than others.

A few rain showers may come through the northern mountains. If you’re traveling toward the Texas or Oklahoma panhandles, there may be some strong storms so keep an eye out.

Otherwise, we will see a very warm Tuesday. A weak front will push in from the east and pick up the winds. Canyon winds could kick up in the central mountains, and in the Albuquerque metro around 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

