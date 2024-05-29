Alan Shoemaker: Very warm Wednesday with storms possible east

We'll see a very warm Wednesday with some possible storms in eastern New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a very warm Wednesday for most of New Mexico with some possible showers and storms in the eastern part of the state.

Tuesday was an active day for eastern New Mexico as a tornado warning was issued in Union County near Clayton. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Lea County. There may be a shower or storm again Wednesday.

That is the outlier, though. It’s going to be very warm with 80s and 90s for most of us. Places like Portales, Clovis and Hobbs that usually get well into the 90s may actually see some relief, though. Places like Clayton, Roy and Las Vegas, as well as up in the northern mountains, may get into the 70s.

The Albuquerque metro will get into the high-80s, low-90s.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

