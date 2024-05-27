Alan Shoemaker: Warm and dry with light winds Memorial Day

We'll stay mostly warm and dry with some light winds for Memorial Day. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will see warm and dry weather with light winds for Memorial Day Monday with some concerns about smoke down south.

The smoke concerns stem from the Blue 2 Fire that’s continuing to burn near Ruidoso. Winds will blow toward the east, sending some smoke to places like Roswell and Hagerman. An air quality alert is in effect until Monday at Noon. You should limit your outdoor physical activity during that time.

For the rest of us, we’ll see temperatures in the 80s and 90s across New Mexico and the surrounding area. Carlsbad may touch 100°.

Places like Cuba, Mora, Window Rock, Ariz. and Durango, Colo., Taos, Angel Fire, Los Alamos and Chama, as well as the east mountains, will get into the 70s. Red River will stay in the upper 60s.

Smoke may also be a concern in northern New Mexico with ongoing fire in the Jemez Mountains.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

