Alan Shoemaker: Warmer and more seasonable week ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a warmer and more seasonable week ahead for most of us in New Mexico and our area.

The nice weather kicks off Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s across most of the area. Higher-elevation areas will see highs a little lower.

We’re going to cool off toward the end of the week but no precipitation is in the forecast. Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker explains more in his full forecast in the video above.

