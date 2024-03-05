Alan Shoemaker: Warmer-than-average temperatures Tuesday
We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer-than-average temperatures Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see warmer-than-average temperatures Tuesday with some clouds but nothing too bad to interfere with a beautiful day.
Tuesday will be nice. Then, we’ll see southwest winds gusting to 40 mph or more Wednesday. In the south, we’ll see a slight chance of showers too.
For Thursday, we’ll see valley rain showers, mountain snow and breezy conditions south of Interstate 40. No major travel impacts are likely.
Friday will bring a cold front through. That could bring rain and possibly snow to lower-elevation areas.
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker explains more in his full forecast in the video above.
