Alan Shoemaker: What to expect from this upcoming winter storm

Some rain and snow are likely across our area but how much? See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — So far we’re not seeing much from this winter storm in our area but that could change as Wednesday wears on into Thursday.

Snowfall and mixed precipitation is likely across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Elsewhere may see a chance of rain, including in eastern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker explains what we may see in his full forecast in the video above.

STORM WATCH: