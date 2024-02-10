Alan Shoemaker: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New Mexico

Alan Shoemaker | KOB

Saturday Morning Forecast

KOB 4 Alan Shoemaker shows you the snow moving into parts of New Mexico Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A winter storm system will move slowly through New Mexico Saturday. 

Winter weather is expected to impact from west to east across northern and central New Mexico through Sunday. 

A few inches of snow are forecasted for the mountains and northeast quarter. Also, a few inches of snow is possible in the upper Rio Grande valley and east central plains.

Watch the video above for the full forecast.

