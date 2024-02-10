Alan Shoemaker: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New Mexico
KOB 4 Alan Shoemaker shows you the snow moving into parts of New Mexico Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A winter storm system will move slowly through New Mexico Saturday.
Winter weather is expected to impact from west to east across northern and central New Mexico through Sunday.
A few inches of snow are forecasted for the mountains and northeast quarter. Also, a few inches of snow is possible in the upper Rio Grande valley and east central plains.
Watch the video above for the full forecast.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos