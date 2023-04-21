Albuquerque attorney shares analysis on dropped ‘Rust’ charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque defense attorney Ahmad Assed joined KOB 4 live in studio Thursday to share his legal analysis on the charges dropped in the “Rust” shooting case. Alec Baldwin no longer faces charges.

Click on the video above for his full interview on the Nightbeat.

Baldwin’s attorneys issued this statement Thursday:

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Special prosecutors in the ‘Rust’ shooting case shared the following statement:

“Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander “Alec” Rae Baldwin, III. Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the

involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation.

This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going.

Charges against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged. No further statements will be made at this time.”