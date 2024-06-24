Albuquerque BioPark welcomes baby gorilla

Albuquerque BioPark gorilla "Nia Lewa" gave birth to a healthy baby over the weekend.

Zoo officials say the 21-year-old western lowland gorilla and her little one are doing well after the big welcome.

“She’s a great mom. She immediately started the, you know, was holding the baby and just trying to get the handle of being a new mom. And wasn’t quite sure how to hold it at first. But over the last couple of days, she’s been doing amazing,” said Lynn Tupa, a BioPark Zoo manager.

This is Nia’s first baby. They are out in their habitat now, but BioPark reps say to be prepared for the possibility that the ape walk could be closed to allow them a little quiet and privacy.