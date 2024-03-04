Albuquerque city councilor calls for multi-agency probe into police chief’s crash

Albuquerque city councilors are meeting Monday night and have a few big items on the agenda.

One councilor is calling for an investigation into Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina’s recent crash. The chief called for an internal investigation, but Councilor Louie Sanchez says more agencies should be involved.

Two weeks ago, Medina was on his way to a news conference in his unmarked APD unit with his wife in the passenger seat. He said they witnessed a fight on Central and heard someone fire a shot. Medina ran a red light to avoid the gunfire, and slammed into another vehicle.

Medina requested an Internal Affairs investigation for the sake of transparency – admitting he did not turn on his lapel camera during the incident.

“I feel confident that during the course of the investigation that it will show everything that it needs to show,” Medina said.

However, Sanchez says outside agencies should also investigate. He filed a resolution requesting a multi-agency investigation. He says it should include New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Justice, and APD.