APD releases surveillance video of police chief’s crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have released surveillance video that shows Chief Harold Medina running a red light and hitting another driver over the weekend.

Medina says he and his wife were in the truck, trying to escape gunfire. The crash victim is still in the hospital and the alleged shooter hasn’t been arrested, but the chief and his wife are OK.

The surveillance video starts with the usual Saturday morning traffic on East Central. One man walks into the frame heading east while another man crosses Central, heading west. Within about 30 seconds, they meet on the corner of Central and Alvarado.

Within another 30 seconds, you can see the two men start fighting.

Medina released a recorded statement about the incident Tuesday. His wife was in his truck at the time and they were on the way to a weekend news conference.

“My wife stated, gun, gun, I looked up and I could hear that a shot had been fired,” Medina said. “And I saw an individual that was holding a firearm, pointing it at another individual who was directly in line with my wife. I made the decision that if I were to get down, I had two civilians in front of me. And that was the best thing I could do was get my wife out of the way and regroup and see what the best response would be at that point in time.”

The video shows the chief running the red light.

“I looked to my left, and the intersection was cleared,” Medina said in his video statement.

However, the surveillance video shows he cut in front of another car before accelerating through the intersection.

“And I thought that the car was going to pass before I got there, and it did not, and unfortunately, I struck a vehicle,” the chief said.

A shooting witness ran across Central to the chief’s truck while the alleged shooter ran west on Central.

Crimestoppers released a photo of the alleged shooter Tuesday, describing the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s with a long red beard.

“I feel confident that during the course of the investigation that will show everything that it needs to show,” Medina said. “But once again, it just goes to show how quickly things can escalate. And what I got to see firsthand what our officers go through each and every day.”

Medina said he submitted a drug and breathalyzer test on the scene. He also asked for an Internal Affairs investigation because his body camera wasn’t on at the beginning of the incident.