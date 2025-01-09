Albuquerque city leaders share wish list for 60-day legislative session

With less than two weeks from the 60-day legislative session. Now, we are seeing just what Albuquerque city leaders hope lawmakers will do for the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With less than two weeks until the start of the 60-day legislative session, Albuquerque city leaders shared what they hope lawmakers will do for the city.

There are the three areas: public safety, housing, and homelessness.

“This has been a pivotal year for Albuquerque with significant breakthroughs on some of the biggest and most important projects the city’s ever seen, we need to keep pushing forward,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “We’re asking our lawmakers in Santa Fe to continue to support these vital programs and keep the momentum moving forward.”

PUBLIC SAFETY

The city is asking for money to pay for emergency police vehicles, state-of-the-art crime fighting technology like body cams and license plate readers. Finally, they want money to build and improve fire stations.

HOUSING & HOMELESSNESS

City leaders are asking for more money for the Gateway Network. They want to build more micro-communities like the pallet homes.

They also are asking for more money to convert hotels to housing and transitional housing in Albuquerque. Furthermore, they are asking for an improved homelessness data infrastructure to track available beds, voucher systems.

The 60-day session kicks off on Jan. 21.