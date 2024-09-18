Albuquerque Community Safety to open new offices at downtown transit center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Community Safety department is working on building a second home in a part of the community that needs it the most.

ACS is moving into the Alvarado Transportation Center. It’s already a key location for the community and visitors, making it a prime spot for some ACS offices.

ACS has responded to more than 1,000 calls in the half-mile radius around the ATC over the last six months.

“This is the first formal step in adding a second office, a second home for ACS and we do that based on need. There should be no doubt of the need for additional community services, social work and for first response downtown,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The move also brings additional public safety resources to the transit system. It’s part of the city’s ongoing efforts to make buses and bus stops safer.