Albuquerque company to get $23.9M in federal funds for over 100 manufacturing jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New tech jobs are coming to New Mexico. Federal officials announced up to $23.9 million in funding for an Albuquerque-based business.

SolAero is one of two companies in the U.S. that specializes in producing semiconductors for spacecraft and satellites, like the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new funding will allow them to create 100 direct manufacturing jobs and increase productivity.

Officials with SolAero say the funding will allow them to invest $2 million in advancing innovation and opportunities in underserved areas of New Mexico, like rural southern New Mexico.

Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez, who represents southern New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives, issued this statement Tuesday:

“These 100 good-paying jobs will support hard-working New Mexicans, while strengthening our national security through domestic semiconductor manufacturing. This funding for SolAero by Rocket Lab will help ensure that vital semiconductors are made in America and solidify New Mexico’s role as a leader in space technology. Recognizing New Mexico’s robust workforce and investment potential is crucial. And I will always work to bring good-paying jobs to our state.”

The funding comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in August 2022.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, was a member of the CHIPS and Science Act Conference Committee. He issued this statement on the new funds:

“This major investment from our CHIPS and Science Act…will further cement our state as the best place in America to manufacture novel technologies with emerging space defense applications. For years now, I’ve been proud to bolster New Mexico’s bases, defense research labs, and private industry partners so we can keep excelling in emerging defense fields. That includes supporting the growth of SolAero—a homegrown New Mexico defense technology company that has become an industry leader in manufacturing solar cells for space-based defense systems and commercial satellites. This exciting investment is just the latest downpayment to maintain New Mexico’s longtime leadership in national security and innovation.”