Albuquerque Fire Rescue resources headed to Ruidoso to fight wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Wildland Division is sending resources to Ruidoso to help with firefighting efforts for the South Fork and Salt fires.

The New Mexico State Forestry’s Resource Mobilization Plan and the City of Albuquerque Office of Emergency Management requested these resources. AFR’s Wildland Division is a part of the RMP.

According to AFR, the RMP is a pool of nationally qualified wildland fire resources within the structural fire service of New Mexico that the state can mobilize to assist in suppressing wildfires locally and nationwide.

“The Wildland Division is currently preparing to deploy to the South Fork Fire,” AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo said. “We never want to see this type of fire activity so close to inhabited areas. AFR will assist the efforts to contain this fire and protect the community in any we can.”

Engine 317 will go to the Salt Fire for structural protection and wildland containment. Engine 317 is a Type 3 brush truck, designed to respond to wildland and “urban interface fires.” Type 3 engines have at least a 500-gallon water tank and a 150-gallon per minute pump.

Engine 17 will go to the South Fork Fire for structural protection. Engine 17 is a Type 1 fire engine that has a 500-gallon water tank and a 2,000-gallon per minute pump. The pump is designed to fight structure fires and protect structures.

In all, the Wildland Division will send two apparatus and eight people. AFR is ready to send more resources and crews if the state requests it.