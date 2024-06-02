Albuquerque Isotopes hosts 2024 Youth Skills Clinic

Hundreds of children left The Lab one step closer to achieving their major league baseball dreams.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of children left The Lab one step closer to achieving their Major League Baseball dreams.

KOB 4 visited the Isotopes’ annual Youth Skills Clinic and shows us how the experience is equally rewarding for the players.

“The most fun thing about the Youth Skills Clinic is that the kids get to be on the field, I mean everyone wants to be on this beautiful field right? The second thing is being able to really connect and engage with the players. That is what builds a fan out of these young kids,” said Michelle Montoya, an Isotopes director of community relations.

More than 130 children ages 5 to 15 got some personal training Saturday morning.

“They are on the road when they are not here, and so I am so thankful that they have taken the time to be with the kids today,” said Montoya.

Learning everything from strength training, throwing, pitching, and catching those ground balls in the outfield.

“It’s good to watch him learn, he is in T-ball. So it is nice to watch him learn from the bigger guys that we come and see at the Isotopes,” said Valerie.

Parents like Valerie say the clinic leaves a lasting impression on the children.

“It makes him more excited that he has interacted with the team members, to come out here and watch them play he is like, ‘I met that guy or this guy,’ so it’s really good,” Valerie said.

But it leaves a mark on the players too, witnessing the impact they’re making on the next generation.

“It is really important for our kids and our players to connect. We have this big, beautiful platform in sports to do so many wonderful things. This is just one little thing that we do all year round, but it is just such a great way for our players to get to know our fans as well, right? The people that come and support them all year round,” said Montoya.