Albuquerque man accused of killing girlfriend pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man accused of murdering his girlfriend says he’s not guilty. Carlos Gonzales made a brief appearance in court Tuesday by video.

Police say he shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend Areli Rodriguez earlier this month at an apartment complex on Louisiana Boulevard. He told police it was an accident.

Gonzales’ lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.

He’s charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in jail until trial.

Police said Gonzales is also accused of shooting another person while others tried to wrestle the gun away from him. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.