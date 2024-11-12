Albuquerque man charged with homicide by vehicle

An Albuquerque man has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing another man on a Vespa with his car.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing another man on a Vespa with his car. Speeding has been a common theme with this suspect.

Eliazar Torres is facing homicide and reckless driving charges. Officers say surveillance video shows Torres ran a red light.

They say data from his car’s airbag control module shows he was going around 73 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit in that area is 40 mph.

Police say just about a week before the deadly crash, Torres was also stopped by police for going 122 mph in a 75 zone.