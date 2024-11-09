Albuquerque customers still without power following winter storm

The storm continue to impact several across the state, especially in the form of power outages.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The latest winter storm continues to impact folks across the state, especially in the form of power outages.

One family in Los Ranchos hasn’t had power since Wednesday night. Now they’re hoping they won’t have to go through another cold night.

“The meter was reading 25 degrees when I got up, and with the water boiling, I’ve gotten it to about 53, and we’re still with our jackets,” Lorraine Gallegos continued. “It’s cold, and at night it’s unbearable.”

This week’s winter storm knocked the power out, but more than a day later, Gallegos is surprised it’s not back on.

“The lights went on for 20 seconds, and they went off, and we heard a big explosion. My son said he could see them working on it. So I figured, OK, they’ll come on soon,” Gallegos explained.

But it never did, and that PNM crew left.

“I called PNM, and they were like, ‘Oh, maybe they think the power was restored. Let me put you back on the list.’ So we weren’t on the list,” Gallegos said.

Now she’s hoping the energy company hears her plea.

“A lot of us are elderly, some of us are handicapped, and there’s, there’s no way to heat the house,” Gallegos explained.

During the day, she’s found different solutions like boiling water to stay warm and leaving her stove on.

“I can warm the house with just the stove. But we shouldn’t have to be in this situation, Gallegos said.

And at night, it’s a different story.

“When we go to bed, I have to turn the stove off, and the temperatures just drop drastically,” Gallegos explained.

With her current situation, Gallegos says she doesn’t have much of an appetite. But even if she did, “I lost all the stuff in the refrigerator, in the freezer.”

The city opened up warming centers for residents, which Gallegos says is great, if people know about it.

“How are you going to know if you don’t have your television? You know, some of some people can’t navigate those phones,” Gallegos asked.

KOB 4 brought that question to Mayor Tim Keller, to which he said, “Call 311.”

“We can offer a lot of help, but the first step is letting us know that you need that help,” Keller said.

Most warming centers across the city are open during the day, and the city announced Friday Los Duranes Center will be open overnight until Saturday 9:00 p.m.

“The overnight shelters are really 100% designed for unhoused community and so, but they certainly can be used by anyone,” Keller continued. “These warming shelters are basically community centers that we’re making available specific rooms in them, or the gymnasium for folks, where they can come inside and then access the resources they need.”

For a list of all the available centers, click here. For more information about the city’s shelters, click here.