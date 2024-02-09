Albuquerque police lieutenant resigns amid investigation into DWI unit

One of the Albuquerque Police Department officers placed on leave amid a federal investigation into the DWI unit has resigned.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the Albuquerque Police Department officers placed on leave amid a federal investigation into the DWI unit has resigned.

KOB 4 has confirmed Lt. Justin Hunt resigned from APD. He was one of five officers placed on leave about two weeks ago.

The police department confirmed Hunt worked in the DWI unit from 2011 to 2014. He first joined APD in 2000.

As we researched cases handled by Thomas Clear III – the local attorney who is also under investigation and had his office raided – Hunt’s name came up in 18 DWI cases since 2011. 15 of those were tossed out.

Court records show Thomas Clear III, who advertises himself as a criminal defense lawyer, was also Hunt’s attorney in a 2014 divorce.

KOB 4 has identified the other APD officers involved as Honorio Alba Jr., Harvey Johnson Jr., Joshua Montano, and Nelson Ortiz. They are on leave and have been placed on the Brady-Giglio list. No charges have been filed against them.

The federal investigation has led to the dismissal of 199 DWI cases, according to the district attorney’s office.

