Albuquerque police provide homicide update

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police posted an update on the homicides our city has seen so far this year.

Right now there are 50 cases with 53 victims. Detectives have solved 39 cases, or 78% of this year’s cases. There have been 56 suspects either charged, arrested, or who have died.

Detectives have also solved 13 cases from previous years with 27 suspects.

Finally, APD leaders say there’s been a 23% decrease in homicides compared to the same time frame last year.

Here’s the breakdown:

2024 Homicide cases

39 cases solved and 56 suspects charged, arrested or deceased

2023 Homicide cases

5 cases solved in 2024 and 10 suspects charged or arrested

2022 Homicide cases

1 suspect charged in 2024 from a case solved in 2022

2021 Homicide cases

2 cases solved in 2024 and 7 suspects charged or arrested

1 suspect charged in 2024 from a case solved in 2021

2020 Homicide Cases

3 cases solved in 2024 and 3 suspect arrested

2018 Homicide case

1 case solved in 2024 and 1 suspect charged

2017 Homicide cases