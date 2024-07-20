Annual golf classic raises $163K for charities in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The annual Community Charity Golf Classic raised $163,000 last week at the Twin Warriors Golf Club.

On Monday, the nonprofit will present checks to three local charities: Mandy’s Farm, NM Child First, and Community for Learning.

“We are thrilled with the incredible support from our community and the success of this year’s golf classic,” said Thomas Bohlman, chairman of the Community Charity Golf Classic. “The funds raised will make a significant difference in the lives of many families and children in New Mexico.”

The check presentation ceremony will be held July 22 at 8:45 a.m. at Mercedes-Benz in Albuquerque.