APD deputy commander placed on administrative leave following DWI unit investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Police Department deputy commander was placed on administrative leave Thursday as part of the DWI deception scandal and investigation.

Gustavo Gomez has been with APD since 2008. He is currently the deputy commander of the Internal Affairs Division.

Gomez is the tenth officer to be placed on administrative leave in connection to the investigation. Seven of those officers have resigned, one retired and one was fired.

