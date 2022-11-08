APD: Halloween homicide suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they arrested a 20-year-old man accused of killing another 20-year-old man on Halloween.

Sebastian Ocana, 20, was arrested late Monday. Ocana was charged by police with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence involving the death of Mateo Lopez, 20, in downtown Albuquerque.

The criminal complaint shows the two men had a dispute near Tingley Beach several months before they saw each other again on Halloween. At that time, Ocana recognized Lopez at Tingley Beach and followed him as he drove toward Downtown.

Ocana is accused of firing two shots into Lopez’s passenger window, then Lopez fired back as Ocana drove away.

Lopez crashed his vehicle shortly afterward in the area of 14th Street and Marquette Avenue, N.W. Rescue personnel tried life-saving maneuvers and transporting him but he died at the scene.

Ocana was booked into MDC following his arrest. His first court appearance is still unknown.