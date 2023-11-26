APD IDs suspect in Coronado Mall shooting

Albuquerque police identified 14-year-old Isaiah Montoya in connection to a shooting at Coronado Mall Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police identified the suspect who fired a gun at Coronado Mall Friday.

Police have an arrest warrant out for 14-year-old Isaiah Montoya. They say Montoya and another man were involved in a physical fight with two other men.

Officers say the suspect fired one shot outside the property before he got away.

On Saturday, KOB 4 crews shot video of shoppers returning to the mall. There was an APD Crime Lab on site.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 242-COPS.