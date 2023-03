ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are seeking your help in gathering information regarding a homicide that occurred last September in southeast Albuquerque.

On September 18, Jonathan Lindsey was shot and killed on the side of the road. This happened in the 400 block of Dallas Street S.E.

If you have any information regarding this, contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) or click here to go to their online tip portal.

