Bernalillo County celebrates completion of Bridge Boulevard mural

Bernalillo County celebrated the completion of its latest mural Thursday. The mural is called "Glimpses of Our Barrios" by local artist Paz.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County celebrated the completion of its latest mural Thursday. The mural is called “Glimpses of Our Barrios” by local artist Paz.

The painting stretches 572 square feet, and it’s the latest addition to the ongoing Bridge Boulevard renovations.

The mural represents the cultural heritage and landscapes of the surrounding communities along Bridge Boulevard.

“I am so honored that I was entrusted with the production of this piece of art,” said Paz.

The project had a budget of $50,000 and was funded by the Bernalillo County 1% for Art program that helps enhance public spaces and promotes local artists.