DA Sam Bregman’s plan to tackle teen gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gun violence has left another 15 year old dead at an Albuquerque park. KOB 4 first told you about the shooting on New Year’s Eve.

It’s an issue the Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman wants to tackle this upcoming 60-day session.

KOB 4 spoke with our DA about some of the things on their list. Bergman says he believes that crime is starting to get better overall. But when it comes to juvenile crime with guns, that’s where it’s going in the wrong direction.

In the past year, more than 700 juvenile cases have been referred to our district attorney’s office, and about 10 of them are charged with gun crimes.

“It is extremely concerning that we have such easy access for these young people to get a hold of firearms,” said Bregman.

Bregman says much of what they see when it comes to teen gun violence is drug or gun transactions, which often end badly.

“This is tragic. We have another child dead, and we have way, way too many children making bad decisions with firearms,” Bregman said.

For those teen accused of the crime:

“Oftentimes, we see young people who the first consequence they see is when they’re being sentenced to prison for decades because of killing somebody. This may not though have been the first time they were involved in the criminal justice system, and oftentimes it’s not. Oftentimes they’ve already been involved, but there was no consequences for them,” said Bregman.

Which is why they already know what’s their focus for the next upcoming session regarding teen gun violence.

“We are proposing legislation in the upcoming session to where, if you are that anyone who sells transfers, gives in any way, a firearm to a child, to a juvenile, that is a felony. That’s what we’re asking, is the Legislature to make that a felony and have serious consequences,” said Bregman. “We are also proposing a law which would hold platforms like Telegram responsible as well if they’re not putting in place necessary protections for kids when it comes to transferring guns.”

Bregman says they will continue whatever the Legislature decides to do. He does want people in Bernalillo County and the Legislature to know that they are focused on making these changes.