Durango Transit offers free passes for veterans

DURANGO, Colo. – Veterans in the Four Corners will now be getting free rides whenever they take Durango Transit for about the next three years. It’s all thanks to a donation made by a fellow veteran.

“It’s just a really remarkable gift to be able to give people who’ve served the country, and we’re really happy to be able to distribute that donation that their foundation just generously made,” said Sarah Hill with Durango Transit.

Michael Moravan is the veteran that donated $10,000 to make it possible.

“He was interested in doing something to help veterans get around La Plata County in Durango,” said Hill.

“I’m 100% disabled vet myself from Agent Orange leukemia, and I wanted to share the money I get from the VA to make other veterans’ lives a little bit easier,” said Michael Moravan, veteran and founder of the Michael and Elaine Moravan Foundation.

He says the transit is vital in their community, and he did this to remove the transportation barriers for veterans living here.

“It’s very convenient. The times are long, and it goes all over our city, and it’s just very useful for vets that are handicapped to be able to have that reliable transportation,” said Moravan.

It happens to be the perfect time to hand out the ticket.

“We’re really excited right around the holidays to be able to make this donation public and be able to give access to veterans as the weather is getting colder,” Hill said.

The ride pass may say 12 months worth of free rides, but:

“We do about 120 passes a year for veterans. So it’ll extend for about three years,” said.

As for veterans wanting to take up the offer:

“They just need to bring a photo identification and their military discharge paperwork, and they’ll have a free 12-month pass, good for all of our seven-day-a-week service year-round,” Hill said.

The Durango Transit wants to thank Moravan for his donation.

“We just want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Michael and Elaine Moravan Foundation for making this possible for veterans in La Plata County. It’s a really awesome way to acknowledge the service that these people have made for our nation,” said Hill.