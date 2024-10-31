Editorial note about graphic ad airing on KOB 4

You may see, or have seen, ads featuring graphic depictions of lynchings and anti-abortion visuals. NBCUniversal advised us that Randall Terry 2024 placed these ads and that they may air on KOB 4 and other NBC stations. These commercials are a part of the NBC programming stream. KOB 4, like other stations, does not have the ability to block or control the message.

According to NBC, Randall Terry has met the requirements for national legal qualification as a presidential candidate. As a result, federal law requires NBC to accept the ad without modification.

NBCUniversal advised KOB 4 they will bookend the spots with disclaimers warning you of the depictions you are about to see and that broadcasters are required by law to air these spots without alteration.

We value your feedback and understand that this issue is important to you. We understand that certain viewpoints and images may be unsettling to our viewers. We are required to follow the federal election laws enacted by Congress and the regulations of the FCC. This prohibits us from taking any action to censor or block any candidate messages.