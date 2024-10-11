Special Shapes Rodeo gets green flag on Balloon Fiesta Day 7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The green flag flew at Balloon Fiesta Park for day 7 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Friday.

Pilots received the green flag around 7:12 a.m. and the Special Shapes Rodeo is underway. Dawn patrol began at 6:23 a.m. with the Albuquerque Girl Choir performing the national anthem.

To watch our coverage from this morning, click here.

Green Flag is up! Special Shapes Rodeo is a go! Fiesta de los Globitos will coincide with a mini-mass ascension of tethered remote-control balloons at 7:30 a.m. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 11, 2024

Good Morning and Welcome! Up bright and early for Day 7 of Balloon Fiesta! Stay tuned for details on today’s events. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 11, 2024

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com.