Inmate death under investigation at Metropolitan Detention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman died at the Metropolitan Detention Center Monday night.

30-year-old Deana Marie Harry was booked early Monday morning. Correctional officers found her in distress just before 9 p.m. Monday. Despite life-saving efforts, she died.

Medical investigators are trying to determine how she died.

Harry was in jail for reportedly taking off from a crash, and driving with a revoked license.