Inside the New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts

The New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts is not like an ordinary school. It focuses on animation, film, art and design in addition to core classes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts is not like an ordinary school. It focuses on animation, film, art and design in addition to core classes.

But for students like Jett Sanchez, it’s an opportunity to develop his creative side.

“If you feel like you should quit or not doing good enough, no one will ever tell you that. They are very encouraging,” said Sanchez.

The New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts is where Sanchez can really let his creative thoughts come to life.

“I have animation class, photography class and well I have math, science, English, arts and history,” said Sanchez.

It’s where Sanchez feels challenged and included.

“It’s hard to get a grade on it (my art) and that’s why there is requirements that don’t necessarily mean it is good or not,” Sanchez said. “It’s very welcoming. You never feel left out. You are never told to quit. You never feel like you’re not doing something wrong.”

“We love students who want to be in media, whether it is film and television, graphic design, photographer, fine arts or a mix of all of it,” said Chris Lopez, an art teacher at the New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts. “I come in for an interview, “I’m never going to teach middle school.” And the first day I got here, it was magic. And I was so scared of them, probably more than they were of me, but here I am 10 years later, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Lopez says the best part about the school is giving students their core education and artistic freedom at the same time.

“That’s the blessing of being here. The things that they’ve done, I can’t take full credit for it. All I have done is give them the space to explore and work on those types of things. And it is up to them to choose what direction they want to go, and then I’ll foster that and help them,” Lopez said.

The biggest thing they give students is time.

“The nice thing is that are classes are longer than normal, we have two-hour classes, and they are able to start and finish something every day and see some results,” said Lopez.

KOB 4 got a closer look during the Winter Student Expo.

“It looks like controlled chaos throughout the quarter and the semester, but the Expo is like prom or showcase, they get scared, but they are also excited. And it is fun for me to be a part of that and see the growth these students have,” Lopez said.

It’s a night to show off their work.

“A lot went into this. At one point I was making a robot, and then I started making a magician, and then I gave him hair, a top hat, and then it all just became “This is what I want this is what I want” and then it kind of became a character,” said Sanchez.

For Lopez, showing off his students doesn’t compare to what they’ll learn here.

“They will find their place, they will find their heart and their nest to grow. And to be able to flourish creatively and be supported by the people that work here,” said Lopez.