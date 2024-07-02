Instagram racer arrested after posting videos of illegal activity

Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies say they were assigned to start investigating an Instagram account with the username "stolen scat" earlier this month.

The account is known for posting videos of illegal street racing and fleeing from law enforcement vehicles.

Court documents say earlier this month, deputies were scrolling through the videos when the account user posted his exact location. Deputies tracked the Charger down and tried to arrest the driver, but he fled.

On Saturday, a deputy recognized the red Charger as the one that fled a week before. This time, deputies used a vehicle blocking maneuver to stop the driver from speeding away.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Anthony Farias for aggravated fleeing law enforcement. Court documents say Farias was smiling and laughing while deputies talked to him.

In one video, Farias is seen deliberating driving by an APD vehicle multiple times with the caption: “Had to check on bud, he seemed a bit lonely.”

Recently, BCSO arrested three teens on murder charges. BCSO says those arrests reflect ongoing efforts to tackle young people engaging in reckless driving and street racing — just like Farias — who document their crimes on social media.

Just last week, BCSO Sheriff John Allen said in a statement:

“It’s alarming how emboldened some young individuals have become, committing serious offenses without fear of consequences.”

Farias’ is still in jail. He’s expected to be before a judge again sometime this month.

KOB 4 reached out to BCSO for comment about Farias’ arrest. A spokesperson said no one was available to speak Monday. But the office is holding a news conference regarding the three teens arrested for posting crimes in a similar way Tuesday.