Items to keep in your car during winter in New Mexico

Brandon Richards | KOB

Items to keep in your car during winter in New Mexico

Travel has been effected this year due to the winter weather, including interstates being closed several times.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Travel has been effected this year due to the winter weather, including interstates being closed several times. 

That is why having a couple of things in your car is important, even if you are traveling a short distance. 

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you which items you should already have.

Watch the video above for more.

MORE: