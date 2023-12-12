Judge orders teen accused of shooting at Albuquerque apartment to remain in jail

A teen accused of shooting and killing someone at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex was in court Monday.

An attorney representing 16-year-old Dylana Barela entered a plea of not guilty. Barela is facing murder charges after police say she and her 15-year-old brother allegedly shot and killed Santiago Roybal.

Police say the suspect confessed to shooting the door.

In court, a judge also ruled to keep Barela behind bars, agreeing with prosecutors after they played surveillance video of the apartment complex.

“The fact that Miss Barela confessed to the crime and that it was, you know, sort of a hunting down situation where she then shot through the door four times – you can hear that on the video. She cannot be released at this point,” said the judge.

Barela’s mother, Raeanna Ruiz, is also facing murder charges as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Police say Ruiz allegedly drove her teenage children to and from the murder scene. She’s currently out of jail on conditions.

