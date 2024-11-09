Local nonprofit helps folks stay warm as cold weather continues 

It's been a cold few days throughout New Mexico. While many are able to simply turn on the heat and grab a few blankets, it's a different story for some of our most vulnerable, those who face homelessness.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been a cold few days throughout New Mexico. While many are able to simply turn on the heat and grab a few blankets, it’s a different story for some of our most vulnerable, those who face homelessness.

Staff with the City of Albuquerque are trying to help. They announced emergency shelters are now opened up.

A local nonprofit is taking a more boots on the ground approach. The center’s staff says they knew the storm was coming, so they opened up available beds and got donations in order.

Compassion Services Center is one of the outreach programs from the Interfaith Bible Center. They help people facing homelessness in the International District try to get back on track. That means handing out essentials like clothes, socks, underwear and blankets.

With this latest storm, blankets, gloves and hats are what people need the most.

Compassion services have 40 beds for women, men, children and pets. At last check, they had 11 spots open.

Pastor Joanne Landry has been with the Interfaith Bible Center for 29 years. She explained the reason why the center is selective with who can stay overnight.

“We just picked a lady up off the street in a walker. She had run out of money from the motels, and we had two of our guys that stayed here. They saw her, they had compassion on her, and they brought her in, and we took her. So we will work with almost everybody that needs a place, but they have to work back with us, because we have children in there, and we want everything to be peaceful,” said Landry.

The pastor has seen need go up at night. We’ve all see people facing homelessness who don’t want or need a place to stay or don’t want to stay at a shelter, but many will still take a warm meal.

“They’re not going to stay in a shelter, but they could have a hot cup of soup, some hot chocolate, hot coffee, and then we send them on their way. So yeah, we’ve been stocking up on hot chocolate, soup,” Landry said. “Already boxed food is great, but there’s also a lot of parties that are going on during this time, like Christmas, and we get a lot of leftovers. So you know, think of us too.”

Compassion services are always open to food or clothing donations. Right now, they’re down to their last blankets. They’ll take new or gently-used clothing as well, click here for more ways to donate online.